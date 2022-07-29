Egypt prosecutors deny prominent jailed activist faced harm

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s prosecutors are refuting allegations of torture and ill-treatment against one of the country’s most prominent jailed activists. In a statement released late on Thursday, the Public Prosecution Office said that a senior prosecutor was dispatched to the prison where Abdel-Fattah is being held to investigate his nearly three-year-old claims about being beaten and denied basic rights at another prison complex. After examining Abdel-Fattah, the prosecutor concluded that he showed no marks of torture. His family immediately cast doubt over the credibility of the prosecutors’ investigation.

