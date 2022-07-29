Reunited with Tom Brady, Logan Ryan has clear goal in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Logan Ryan won a pair of Super Bowls in New England playing with Tom Brady, picked off his final pass with the Patriots for a touchdown and has reunited with him in Tampa Bay. Getting another ring together with the Buccaneers is a clear goal. Ryan is one of three former teammates who joined Brady in Tampa during the offseason, along with right guard Shaq Mason and defensive end Akiem Hicks. Of course, Brady lost his pal Rob Gronkowski, who retired. Ryan played both safety spots for the New York Giants the past two seasons and also took more than 200 snaps as a nickel cornerback.

