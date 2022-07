Senator Jeff Merkley was at the Three Sisters Irrigation District celebrating the completion of a 25-year effort to upgrade its water delivery system, which supplies water to a 129 farms. It included piping 64 miles of canals; installing a farmers fish screen; and implementing fish friendly hydro-power. Senator Merkley also toured the new 300 kilowatt Mckenzie Hydropower Facility.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.