Cuba says 141 Haitian migrants stranded on south coast

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say a group of 141 Haitian migrants have been stranded on Cuba’s southern coast. It’s part of a series of large-scale efforts by Haitian to flee their troubled nation. The official Cubadebate website said the group that arrived at La Tatagua beach in the central province of Cienfuegos on Friday included 22 children and several pregnant women. It said they had set out eight days earlier from Gonave Island, west of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. Cubadebate said the group was given medical aid and taken to a youth camp. The migrants said they’d hoped to reach the U.S.

