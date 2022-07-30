Iraqi security forces clash with followers of cleric

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces have clashed with demonstrators in the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses official buildings. Using ropes, the protesters tore down cement walls leading to the heavily fortified district. Security forces responded by hurling gas canisters and using sound bombs. The protesters are followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr who called for the demonstrations against the formation of the next government by Iran-backed political groups. Al-Sadr’s party exited government formation talks in June, giving his rivals in the Coordination Framework alliance the majority they needed to move forward with the process.

