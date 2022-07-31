AP source: Deebo Samuel finalizing new deal with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a three-year contract extension with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel that will clear the way for their top offensive playmaker to return to the practice field. A person familiar with the deal said the sides are putting the finishing touches on the contract a day before the Niners are set to hold their first padded practice of training camp. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been signed. NFL Network first reported the sides had reached an agreement and said the new contract will be worth $71.55 million with $58.1 million in contract guarantees.

