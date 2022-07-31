Jefferson, Fowles lead Lynx to 84-77 victory over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-77. Jefferson shot 9 for 14 and Fowles made her first eight shots before missing on her final attempt for Minnesota (12-19). Kayla McBride added 15 points, Rachel Banham scored 10 off the bench and Jessica Shepard grabbed 10 rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike had 23 points to lead Los Angeles (12-17).

