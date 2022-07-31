Jerry Ceppos, distinguished editor, educator, dies at age 75

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Distinguished news editor and educator Jerry Ceppos has died. Ceppos, whose career included leading Pulitzer Prize winning teams and two journalism schools, died Friday at 75. Ceppos became the vice president of news at Knight Ridder after working at the San Jose Mercury News, serving as the paper’s managing editor, executive editor and senior vice president. The newspaper won two Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure. Ceppos was a champion for journalism ethics and increasing racial and ethnic diversity in the newsroom. He served as dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada/Reno and as dean of Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University from 2011 to 2018.

