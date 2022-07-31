Kosovo: Serbia inciting minority protests to destabilize

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government is acccusing neighboring Serbia of trying to destabilize the country as ethnic Serbs block roads and conduct other incidents in the north. The unrest appears related to a dispute over the use of each country’s vehicle license plates and identity cards. A Kosovo government statement early Monday said that many “aggressive acts” like road blocking and shooting in the northern areas dominated by ethnic Serbs were committed Sunday and charged that they were incited by Serbia. Prime Minister Albin Kurti and President Vjosa Osmani went on Facebook to blame Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the protests. Vucic responded by sblaming Kosovo for the escalating tensions over the licenses plates and ID cards.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.