Arizona P Smith out after breaking non-pitching hand

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed left-hander Caleb Smith on the 15-day injured list with a fracture of his non-pitching hand. Smith injured his hand in frustration after allowing two runs and three hits in two innings of relief against Atlanta on Saturday. The injury occurred after he was removed from the game. Manager Torey Lovullo says Smith punched “something he shouldn’t have been punching.” Smith is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in 31 appearances.

