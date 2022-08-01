Deschutes County Sheriff’s Lt. William Bailey promoted to captain, Patrol Division commander

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday, Lieutenant William Bailey was promoted to and sworn in as a captain with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Bailey will assume the duties as the Patrol Division Commander, effective immediately.

Captain Bailey started his career 22 years ago with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff. He was hired as a Corrections Deputy in 2000 and then as a Patrol Deputy in 2008. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2014 and Lieutenant in July of 2020. Captain Bailey currently has his Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, and Supervisory Certificates from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.

Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said, “Captain Bailey has broad experience working in all Divisions of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as with our community members and public safety partners. His experience, actions, and humility will serve the Sheriff’s Office and our community well. Succession planning and hiring and promoting the best professionals is essential for the future of the Sheriff’s Office and maintaining our service-oriented philosophy and values.”

During Captain Bailey’s time with DCSO, he has held a number of assignments. He was a Field Training Officer for both Corrections and Patrol Divisions, training newly hired Deputy Sheriff’s. Captain Bailey served as both a Criminal and Street Crimes Detective, as well as being a member of the Critical Incident Team. Captain Bailey has further filled the positions of Patrol Sergeant, Administrative Sergeant, and Public Information Officer (PIO).

Captain Bailey was DCSO’s first PIO in over 20 years and was responsible for developing our current social media and public information program. Captain Bailey also held the assignments of Patrol Lieutenant, City of Sisters Station Lieutenant, and Administrative Lieutenant.

He has coached youth T-ball and is a member of the Opioid Crisis Response Task Force, Deschutes County’s Domestic Violence Council, Core 3 Executive Council, as well as being a member of the Rotary Club of Bend.

Captain Bailey grew up on the Oregon Coast and served his country in the United States Coast Guard from 1993-1998. Please join us as we congratulate him on his promotion.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves over 200,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 259 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 193 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.