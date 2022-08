SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Monday night with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It’s the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26. He’s hitting .306 in 42 games, with five homers and 14 RBIs.

