Eastern Kentucky faces even more flood risk as hundreds are still missing and death toll reaches 37

Swaths of eastern Kentucky that have already been saturated by days of rainfall and washed over by deadly floodwaters faced yet another night of flood risk going into Tuesday morning, in a region still grieving dozens dead and fighting to recover those who are missing.

As rescue and recovery crews worked to reach hard to access areas Monday, the number of people confirmed dead in last week’s flooding rose to 37, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, though the death toll is expected to rise as hundreds remain unaccounted for.

Ongoing rescue efforts have been complicated by inaccessible roads and bridges and continued rain and flooding in some areas, officials say. And though cell service is being restored, some areas are still without it, leaving residents unable to contact loved ones or emergency services.

“It’s going to continue to rain overnight,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman told CNN Monday “That makes everything more difficult. … We still have back roads and county roads that are broken off, and that our bridges are out. And so it’s really difficult to get to some of the most remote places.”

The compounded challenges make it “nearly impossible” to get a grasp of the exact number of people still missing, Beshear said during a Monday news conference.

Eastern Kentucky was under another flood watch Monday night through 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. Thunderstorms throughout the night could bring up to two inches of rain and trigger excessive runoff that could cause even more flooding, the service said. Overnight flooding can be particularly dangerous, Beshear told CNN Monday.

“One of the reasons this flood was so deadly is it came late at night, which doesn’t give people time to prepare. And by the time they wake up, the water may already be high and with a current,” the governor said.

Since it began last week, the flooding has devastated several counties and displaced scores of people from their homes. The strong floodwaters wiped houses from their foundations, snatched away entire livelihoods such as farms and businesses, and left residents with catastrophic damage to their properties, vehicles and belongings.

Rescue crews have been battling the weather for days as they work to reach trapped residents.

In one stunning video, an 83-year-old woman is seen being airlifted to safety by a Blackhawk helicopter in Breathitt County. A rescue team learned that she and four other family members were trapped in an attic Thursday, Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team spokesperson Drew Stevens told CNN.

The 83-year-old woman was unharmed, Stevens said, but one of the male family members suffered a broken collar bone and had to be taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

The disaster also knocked out essential power and water utilities, which repair crews have been struggling to restore because of dangerous flood conditions. At least 7,000 customers in eastern Kentucky were still without power early Tuesday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

More than 25,000 service connections were without water Monday and an additional 44,119 were under a boil water advisory, according to an update from the governor’s office. 22 water systems and 17 wastewater systems were operating at a limited capacity as well, the office said.

In addition to Kentucky, parts of Indiana, West Virginia and Ohio are under flood watches going into Tuesday morning, according to according to CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford. In total, nearly four million people across the region are under flood watches, he said.

More rain to come, followed by heat

A band of storms was forecast to hit already flooded areas of eastern Kentucky between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Shackelford.

The overnight storms could bring as much as three inches of rain to some areas. The showers will likely begin to let up Wednesday, though the region will see between one and three inches by Friday.

While the drier weather could offer a respite, temperatures are expected to rise as the week stretches on, hitting highs of around 90 degrees by Wednesday, according to CNN Weather.

The oppressive heat and humidity will begin to bear down on rescue crews and displaced residents, with heat indices, or how the combined heat and humidity actually feels, reaching around 100 degrees.

State grieving after several catastrophes

Flooding is just the most recent disaster to strike Kentucky, which has lost more than 16,000 people to the Covid-19 pandemic and is still recovering from a tornado outbreak that tore through the state in December, killing more than 70 people.

Beshear spoke at an event in western Kentucky Monday for those impacted by the tornadoes and acknowledged that Kentuckians have been impacted across the state by deadly natural disasters.

“The flooding in eastern Kentucky has been hard, just like these tornadoes,” he said, adding that natural disasters “tear at the fabric of who we are.”

“I was at a breaking point the other night because that happens to all of us — it’s ok not to be ok,” Beshear said. “We’re going to get through it because we have to. We don’t have any other choice.”

The death toll from the flooding spans at least five counties and includes four siblings from Knott county who were swept away by the strong current. The children were identified to CNN by their aunt as siblings Chance, 2; Nevaeh, 4; Riley Jr., 6; and Madison, 8.

“I went to the location of what used to be their home yesterday,” Beshear said of the family that lost the four children. “I stood there in front of what would have been their front door and I saw one of the kid’s swings in the back. I think the oldest one would have been in second grade. They didn’t even get the same time on this Earth as my kids have already enjoyed.”

The governor launched a relief fund for victims of the flooding and those impacted, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which will first go toward paying for the funeral expenses of those killed in the disaster. Beshear told CNN that families will not be required to go through an application process to get the funeral funds.

