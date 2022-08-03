Arizona WR Marquise Brown charged with criminal speeding

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has been arrested and charged with criminal speeding. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed Brown was arrested in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail. No other details were immediately available. Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension.

