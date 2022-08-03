Growing prescriptions help push CVS past Q2 expectations
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
CVS Health thumped second-quarter expectations and hiked its full-year forecast as growing prescription claims helped balance a drop in vaccinations. The drugstore chain, pharmacy benefit manager and insurer said Wednesday it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.40 to $8.60 per share for 2020. That represents a 20-cent hike at both ends of the range from its previous forecast. FactSet says analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $8.35 per share. CVS operates one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with nearly 10,000 retail locations. It also provides insurance and runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers.