Howard scores 20 points, Dream hand Fever 15th straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 20 points, Cheyenne Parker added 17 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 91-81. Atlanta ended a four-game losing streak and moved into a three-way tie for seventh in the standings. Indiana lost its 15th straight game. Atlanta led 64-34 early in the third quarter before Indiana battled back to get within single digits at 82-77 with 5:02 left. But the Dream scored seven straight points and led by at least nine the rest of the way. Aari McDonald added 13 points for Atlanta. NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points for Indiana.

