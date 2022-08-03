Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has reported for training camp and is practicing after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans. He grew up in the city and played in high school there before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May.

