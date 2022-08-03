Slide over, bobsleds. Curling is coming to tropical Jamaica

Some expat Jamaicans living in Canada are hoping to bring a new winter sport to their tropical homeland. The island nation was recently granted conditional membership in the World Curling Federation. That gives Jamaica a chance to send teams to international competitions. And the new national governing body hopes it will help spread the word in a country better known for sprinters, reggae and rum. Curling Jamaica President Ben Kong says the curlers are following in the footsteps of the Jamaican bobsledding team that made it to the 1988 Winter Games. The WCF says it’s the latest in a series of non-traditional curling nations to join.

