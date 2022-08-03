Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
By KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon is insisting that a Syrian ship docked at a Lebanese port is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain and urged Lebanon to block the ship from leaving. The claim Wednesday comes just days before the tiny cash-strapped country receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since Russia’s invasion began over five months ago. The Syrian-flagged Laodicea has been anchored at the port of Tripoli since it arrived last Thursday, carrying 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley. Ukraine says it was stolen by Russia. Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon urged Lebanon not to allow the vessel to leave the port.