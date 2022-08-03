Urias wins his 8th straight decision, Dodgers top Giants 3-0
By JOE STIGLICH
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urias won his eighth consecutive decision and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs in his major league debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0. Urias (11-6) threw six scoreless innings, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. The Dodgers, wearing patches on their gray jerseys to honor legendary announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday, won their fourth in a row and for the seventh time in eight games. Urias is 8-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his past nine starts, and he lowered his overall ERA to 2.57, fourth in the National League.