Urias wins his 8th straight decision, Dodgers top Giants 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urias won his eighth consecutive decision and Miguel Vargas drove in two runs in his major league debut as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0. Urias (11-6) threw six scoreless innings, struck out six and didn’t issue a walk. The Dodgers, wearing patches on their gray jerseys to honor legendary announcer Vin Scully, who died Tuesday, won their fourth in a row and for the seventh time in eight games. Urias is 8-0 with a 2.28 ERA over his past nine starts, and he lowered his overall ERA to 2.57, fourth in the National League.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.