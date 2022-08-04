Employment market shows signs of cooling amid rate hikes

NEW YORK (AP) — The employment market appears to have lost some of its sizzle, a development that could influence Federal Reserve policy and further raise concerns about an economic recession among investors. Job openings have been edging lower since April as rising inflation tightened its grip on businesses and crimped consumer spending. In June, openings fell to 10.7 million, their lowest levels since September. Openings are still at an historically high level, having never exceeded 8 million in a month prior to a year ago. A tighter job market could be a signal that the economy is slowing enough for the Fed to ease up on interest rate hikes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.