EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s richest soccer league starts a new season in England on Friday as the rest of Europe looks for ways to catch up. The English Premier League is a commercial juggernaut off the field. Its broadcasting deals worldwide fuel player transfers and wages most others cannot match. English champion Manchester City made the marquee summer signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. On the field, the competitive Premier League has had five different winners in 10 years. Four different English teams have also played in Champions League finals since 2019.

