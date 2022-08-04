Former Puerto Rico governor, Wanda Vázquez, arrested by FBI, her attorney says

By Rafy Rivera and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Puerto Rico’s former governor, Wanda Vázquez, was arrested early Thursday in San Juan, said one of her attorneys, Peter John Porrata.

Lymari Cruz-Rubio, an FBI spokeswoman in the island’s capital, confirmed the arrest of three people for alleged corruption but did not disclose their names.

Vázquez, former Secretary of Justice, served as governor of the US territory from 2019 to 2021. Her appointment came after disgraced former governor Ricardo Rosselló was forced to step down following islandwide protests against his government.

A press conference about the arrests is expected late Thursday morning, according to Cruz-Rubio.

Vázquez’s brief tenure as governor also was contentious.

In January 2020, Puerto Ricans poured onto the streets of San Juan calling for her resignation after Hurricane Maria supplies were found in a warehouse in the city of Ponce, more than two years after the storm.

Later that year, Puerto Rican officials confirmed Vásquez was being investigated for suspicion of mishandling resources meant to mitigate earthquake damage on the island.

Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who was elected governor after Vásquez, said Thursday, “Under my administration there is zero tolerance for corruption.”

“Today we see once again that no one is above the law in Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi, a member of the same pro-commonwealth party as Vásquez, said in Spanish via Twitter.

The arrest “certainly affects and lacerates the confidence of our people,” the governor said.

“I reiterate that in my administration we will continue to have a common front with the federal authorities against anyone who commits an improper act,” said the governor.

“Wherever it comes from and whoever it may implicate, as well as promoting initiatives and following up on the bills that I have presented to combat corruption,” he said.

In 2019, Rosselló handpicked Pierluisi as his successor.

His short-lived tenure came to an end after just five days when Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court declared his governorship unconstitutional.

Vázquez was subsequently sworn-in. “In light of the decision by the Puerto Rico Supreme Court, I must step aside and support the Secretary of Justice of Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi had said in a statement at the time.

Pierluisi then won the election for the seat in November 2020.

