More torrential rain pounds the St. Louis area, leading to flooding and water rescues, officials say

Torrential rain has led to water evacuations overnight in St. Louis as the city still reels from last week’s destructive floods.

Rain pounded the region at rates of 1-3 inches per hour along with wind gusts up to 60 mph and a flash flood warning impacting more than 1 million people was extended until at least 3:15 a.m. ET.

There were early reports of stranded motorists, flooded roads, and flooded basements, according to the National Weather Service. Creeks were also rising and had exceeded levels reached last week.

“Areas of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will track across southeast Missouri overnight,” the National Weather Service warned. “Very heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and frequent lightning are the primary threats. Do not drive through areas where water covers the road.”

Torrential rains dumped a whopping 2 inches of rain over Crestwood, Missouri, in just 23 minutes, according to the Weather Service. Rainfall of this magnitude is in line with 50-100 year events, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Crestwood is a city on the outskirts of St. Louis.

“Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads,” the National Weather Service warned.

The new wave of flooding comes after the region was hit with back-to-back rounds of torrential rains last week, drenching the city with record-breaking rainfall that flooded homes, trapped residents, closed down interstates and sent first responders on boats rushing to rescue residents.

