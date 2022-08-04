Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla shareholders have approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the company’s annual meeting at its factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed a major factory expansion as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It currently produces around 1.5 million per year. He said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.