Last day of Flashback Cruz classic car show brings out hundreds of car lovers

Saturday was the third and final day of Bend's big classic car show, the Flashback Cruz. Hundreds came out to soak in the sun and check out a variety of cars, as the event moved this year to the Christian Life Center.

The Classic Chevy Club started the first car show in 1980, originally known as Graffiti Weekend. Graffiti Weekend was later changed to Flashback Cruz in 1986.

Over 250 cars were registered for this year's event- There were also raffle sales, food trucks, vendors, face painting, and barbecue.

It wasn't until 1994 that the Classic Chevy Club opened the event up to all cars.