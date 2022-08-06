Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:28 PM

Last day of Flashback Cruz classic car show brings out hundreds of car lovers

Saturday was the third and final day of Bend's big classic car show, the Flashback Cruz. Hundreds came out to soak in the sun and check out a variety of cars, as the event moved this year to the Christian Life Center.

The Classic Chevy Club started the first car show in 1980, originally known as Graffiti Weekend. Graffiti Weekend was later changed to Flashback Cruz in 1986.

Over 250 cars were registered for this year's event- There were also raffle sales, food trucks, vendors, face painting, and barbecue.

It wasn't until 1994 that the Classic Chevy Club opened the event up to all cars.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content