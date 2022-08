People started out bright and early Sunday to get a head start on the fifth and final day of the 102nd Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo. Many turned out, eager to play games, partake in fair food, visit animal exhibits and vendors and go on rides. The festivities come to an end at 11 p.m.

