Connecticut secures No. 3 seed in WNBA playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-69. Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention. Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 38 points to help Connecticut lead 54-43. Brionna Jones finished with 16 points and Bonner had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones recorded her 268th career block for Connecticut, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history.

