LONDON (AP) — Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead is retiring from the sport. The 32-year-old Muirhead secured Britain’s only gold medal at this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, having also won bronze in Sochi in 2014. She said that “I have made the hardest decision of my life to hang up my curling shoes and retire.” Muirhead also teamed up with Bobby Lammie to win the mixed doubles world championship in April.

