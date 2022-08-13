Montenegro mourns after 10 are killed in shooting spree

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has declared three days of national mourning after 10 people, including two children, were killed in an attack by a 34-year-old gunman in the western city of Cetinje. The gunman used a hunting rifle Friday to first kill two children and their mother who were tenants in his house. Then he walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, 7 of them fatally. Police said Saturday the shooter’s motives were still being investigated, but that he had recently exhibited “a change in behavior.” Law enforcement officers sent to the scene engaged in a gun battle with the attacker, and he later died, but the circumstances of the attacker’s killing were still being investigated.

