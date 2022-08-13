Tropical Storm Meari hammers Japan with heavy rainfall, wind

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese weather officials say Tropical Storm Meari is unleashing heavy rains on the main island of Honshu as it heads northward toward the capital, Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday that Meari made landfall in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo, bringing sudden heavy rains and blasting winds, and prompting warnings about mudslides and flooding. More than 72,000 people in the area’s main city of Shizuoka were told to evacuate due to possible landslides. The storm is expected to continue northward and hit Tokyo in the evening. Warnings on flooding, strong winds and heavy rainfall were issued for the Tokyo area.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.