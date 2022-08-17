AP sources: Talks on possible Watson settlement progress

Two people familiar with the negotiations tell the AP that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. It’s uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.

