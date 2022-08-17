AP sources: Talks on possible Watson settlement progress
By ROB MAADDI and TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writers
Two people familiar with the negotiations tell the AP that talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. It’s uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal. The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women in Texas.