Hot; PM Thunderstorms

After such a clear start to the day it may be difficult to accept the possibility of thunderstorms, but that is what we face today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90's. Moisture moving in from the south will deliver increasing clouds with a 20% chance of thunderstorms that will last until almost midnight. Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50's to mid 60's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday and highs will stay in the mid 90's. Clearing skies and warm temperatures will stay with us right into the weekend. A few thin clouds will invade Sunday, but they will not carry the threat of any showers. Clear, sunny skies will carry us into the new work week along with highs in the upper 80's to low 90's.

