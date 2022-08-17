Oregon Health Authority, Dept. of Education to hold briefing on COVID-19 as new school year approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education are co-hosting an online COVID-19 media availability Wednesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m., viewable by the public, to discuss planning for the coming school year.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, will provide an update on the state’s pandemic response and the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and routine childhood immunizations.

Colt Gill, director of ODE, will highlight what families and students can expect with COVID-19 planning and in-person instruction for the academic year.

A livestream will be available to the public on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n9AYcUEjAc

The briefing comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.

In new guidelines released last Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure — a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.

Noah Chast will have more from the OHA and ODE briefing tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.