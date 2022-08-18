Herbert, Prescott get plenty of work during joint practices

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott will be on the sidelines when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Saturday night. Both quarterbacks got plenty of snaps, though, the past two days during joint practices. Herbert and Prescott practiced on adjacent fields at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, but both took part in a friendly round of target practice after the two-hour session ended. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was pleased with the two practices and noted the snaps provided more quality for the first units compared to a preseason game because different situations could be practiced.

