Nationals rally against Darvish, Hader to beat Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk off Josh Hader to bring in the go-ahead run with one out in the ninth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 3-1. Hader relieved Yu Darvish in a 1-1 game game after the right-hander allowed two singles sandwiched around the first out in the ninth. Hader, obtained from Milwaukee on Aug. 1, hit Luke Voit with a pitch to load the bases and then walked Cruz. Keibert Ruiz followed with a sacrifice fly. The Nationals had only six hits and the Padres had only three.

