Rockies pitcher Senzatela, OF Blackmon exit with injuries

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela and right fielder Charlie Blackmon have both left the game at St. Louis in the second inning because of leg injuries. Senzatela crumpled to the ground after awkwardly attempting to cover first base on an infield single by Brendan Donovan. Senzatela had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Austin Gomber. Blackmon was visited by manager Bud Black and a trainer after legging out an infield single in the first inning, but stayed in the game. He was replaced in the middle of the second by Wynton Bernard.

