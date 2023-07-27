Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing his franchise tag and joining the New York Giants for the start of training camp. Speaking for the first time since signing a one-year, $11 contract Tuesday, Barkley said he wanted to play the game he loved, realized he had little leverage in contract talks after being tagged and hoped having a second straight big season would help increase the value of running backs across the NFL. The 26-year-old Barkley called his decision to sign “an epiphany.”

