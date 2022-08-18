Small but mighty, Curacao poised for Little League run

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Curacao is back in the Little League World Series this year for the country’s 14th visit to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The country took the championship in 2004 with a team that featured future notable big leaguers such as Jonathan Schoop and Jurickson Profar in a win over undefeated California. It also finished as runner up in 2005 and in 2019, the last time international teams played in the tournament.

