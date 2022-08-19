Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 4:31 PM

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

KTVZ

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said.

Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters).

She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.

Firefighters were assisted by ambulance and the county sheriff’s office. No further information was immediately released.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions located in the Columbia River Gorge.

Associated Press

