Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Friday that Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Vigil entered the casino, walked to the cashier cage in the gaming area and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million, prosecutors said. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood,” court documents said.

Vigil left the casino with $70,000 in cash, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and fired at least one round.

Vigil was hurt in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was taken by officers to a local hospital, prosecutors said.

Vigil made his initial appearance in federal court Friday in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained at the Multnomah County Detention Center pending further court proceedings.

His court-appointed lawyer asked for a review of detention hearing to be scheduled next week, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Authorities said on Wednesday that a bystander had also been hurt during the exchange of gunfire. That person works for Pendleton School District and was expected to survive, according to Pendleton School Superintendent Kevin Headings, in a letter posted on the district’s website.