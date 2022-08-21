DC’s pioneering ‘Baby Bonds’ plan aims to narrow wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark social program is being pioneered in the nation’s capital. It’s call “Baby Bonds” and it’s designed to narrow the wealth gap. Children of Washington’s poorest families would get up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood. The money is to be used for purposes such as college, investing in a business or making a down payment. In just over a decade, the Baby Bonds idea has moved from fringe concept on the left to actual policy. The District of Columbia is the first laboratory, and U.S. lawmakers are monitoring the experiment. The bonds are more accurately trust funds, designed to provide a boost of capital at a critical time in the lives of the country’s poorest children.

