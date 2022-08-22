Man arrested in connection with murder of couple in Olalla

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The man wanted in connection with the killing of an Olalla couple was arrested Sunday night in Tacoma, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaun D. Rose was arrested by Tacoma police at a gas station around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the Kitsap Sun reported.

Rose was seen driving in Mason County Sunday and pursued by Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies but eluded law enforcement at the time by driving dangerously, officials said.

He apparently left a white Buick that Mason County deputies had followed, subsequently stole a car in Pierce County and drove to Tacoma, where that vehicle was also abandoned before he was apprehended at the gas station. Officials noted a struggled between officers and Rose, but did not offer details about the capture.

A warrant was issued Saturday for Rose for the murders of Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead Thursday in the yard of their home on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast.

Investigators believe Rose stole a vehicle near Bowe Lane in Port Orchard to leave the area.