Pujols homers as Montgomery, Cardinals blank Cubs 1-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 for their season-high eighth straight victory. Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. There was a noticeable round of cheers from the Wrigley Field crowd of 29,719 as the three-time NL MVP rounded the bases on his second hit of the night. That one run was all Montgomery needed. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game,

