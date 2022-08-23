Jaguars waive 3rd kicker of camp, clear spot for McCourt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut their third kicker of training camp, letting go Ryan Santoso after three preseason games. The Jaguars, who previously cut Andrew Mevis and Elliott Fry, are expected to be awarded former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt off waivers later Tuesday. He was waived Monday, and the Jags have the top spot in the claiming process. McCourt would join Jacksonville for two days of joint practices in Atlanta before the team concludes the preseason Saturday against the Falcons. McCourt set an Illinois record by making eight field goals of 50 yards or longer in college. Santoso missed three of four attempts from beyond 50 yards in three exhibition games and was shaky from long distance in training camp.

