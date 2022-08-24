Fofana training with Leicester’s U23s amid Chelsea interest

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester defender Wesley Fofana did not turn up for training one day last week and has been working with the club’s under-23s amid interest from Chelsea in the French center back. Fofana was not part of the matchday squad for Leicester’s 2-1 loss to Southampton on Saturday and also missed out when the team advanced to the third round of the English League Cup with a penalty-shootout win over fourth-tier Stockport on Tuesday. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said a bid had been rejected for Fofana and that the 21-year-old defender hasn’t been in the right frame of mind to play.

