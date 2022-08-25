Belgian cyclist Vanspringel, Mr. Bordeaux-Paris, dies at 79

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian cyclist Herman Vanspringel, who lost the 1968 Tour de France on the final day and became famously known as Monsieur Bordeaux-Paris for winning the marathon classic 7 times, has died. He was 79. Tour de France organizers confirmed the death in a tribute to the sweet-tempered rider known as much for his close finishes as his victories. He entered the concluding Tour time trial in 1968 with a 16-second lead over Jan Janssen only for the Dutchman to overtake him in the final kilometers to win the yellow jersey.

