Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp says he’s turning down Man Utd offer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he has turned down an offer from Manchester United to stay with the German club. United had reportedly offered a four-year deal to the 32-year-old Trapp. Trapp says on Instagram, “Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht. I’ve experienced the unforgettable here in Frankfurt and we wrote history together.” Trapp won the Europa League with Frankfurt last season. He has a contract till 2024. Trapp is a Germany international who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Kaiserslautern.

