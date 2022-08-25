Political uncertainty in Thailand with PM’s suspension

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has entered a phase of political uncertainty, with its prime minister suspended and his deputy taking over in his stead pending a ruling from a top court on whether the premier has reached his constitutional term limit. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha came to power in a military coup in 2014, and would have hit the 8-year term limit earlier this week if the clock started when he seized power. The Constitutional Court suspended Prayuth, the army commander at the time of the coup, on Wednesday as it considers arguments in his case. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan temporarily assumed Prayuth’s duties on Thursday.

By DAVID RISING and GRANT PECK Associated Press

