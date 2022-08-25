Stanton returns from injury, Yankees pound Athletics 13-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list and hit a two-run single to go with a bases-loaded walk, Josh Donaldson doubled twice and drove in three runs, and the New York Yankees pounded the Oakland Athletics 13-4 despite a wild major league debut by Greg Weissert. A’s reliever Joel Payamps was helped off the field in the eighth after a comebacker by pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka struck his leg. Oakland infielder Sheldon Neuse entered to pitch. James Tallion (12-4) received all the support he needed and then some. Weissert relieved him in the seventh and nearly everything went wrong.

